Market cap of WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] reaches 265.20M – now what?

WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WETG] gained 16.91% on the last trading session, reaching $1.59 price per share at the time. The company report on August 23, 2022 that WeTrade Entered into Strategic Partnership with Guyguide Limited, one of the leading travel agents in Hong Kong, to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.

WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, today announced the Company has entered into strategic cooperation and partnership with Guyguide Limited, a leading travel agent in Hong Kong, to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.

Guyguide Limited, through its partnerships with other Hong Kong well-known travel agents, including WWPKG Holdings Company Limited, engages in designing, developing, and selling package tours; air tickets and hotel accommodations, as well as ancillary travel related products and services.

WeTrade Group Inc. represents 283.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $265.20 million with the latest information. WETG stock price has been found in the range of $1.36 to $2.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 612.55K shares, WETG reached a trading volume of 10972240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeTrade Group Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WETG in the course of the last twelve months was 110.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for WETG stock

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, WETG shares dropped by -90.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.70 for WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.1286, while it was recorded at 1.4180 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1036 for the last 200 days.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.68 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. WeTrade Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.36.

WeTrade Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.