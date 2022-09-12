Market cap of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] reaches 116.60M – now what?

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RUBY] traded at a low on 09/09/22, posting a -13.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.12. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Rubius Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

New Preclinical Data Presented at the FOCIS 2022 Annual Meeting Demonstrating Prevention of Type 1 Diabetes in a Stringent Preclinical Model.

Initial Clinical Results Expected in 2H’22 from Phase 1 Arm of RTX-240 + Pembrolizumab in Advanced Solid Tumors and Expansion Cohorts in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20922898 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stands at 31.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.24%.

The market cap for RUBY stock reached $116.60 million, with 90.26 million shares outstanding and 84.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, RUBY reached a trading volume of 20922898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUBY shares is $6.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $19 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RUBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

How has RUBY stock performed recently?

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.33. With this latest performance, RUBY shares gained by 41.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8007, while it was recorded at 1.0367 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2883 for the last 200 days.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.98.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]

There are presently around $88 million, or 87.30% of RUBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUBY stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 38,506,526, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,528,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.15 million in RUBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $5.5 million in RUBY stock with ownership of nearly -0.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RUBY] by around 4,186,148 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 15,094,968 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 59,354,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,636,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUBY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,537,500 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,201,870 shares during the same period.