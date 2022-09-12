Market cap of Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] reaches 187.88B – now what?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] gained 0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $45.77 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2022 that How Cisco’s CDA Program Facilitates Sustainable Real Estate.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

By Cynthia Temesi.

Cisco Systems Inc. represents 4.15 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $187.88 billion with the latest information. CSCO stock price has been found in the range of $45.395 to $45.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.07M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 15470825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $63 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $47, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CSCO stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 46 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for CSCO stock

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.97, while it was recorded at 45.04 for the last single week of trading, and 51.37 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.11 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34.

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $137,872 million, or 74.60% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 372,171,051, which is approximately 0.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 351,391,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.08 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.37 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -3.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,461 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 138,144,598 shares. Additionally, 1,364 investors decreased positions by around 145,940,742 shares, while 268 investors held positions by with 2,728,188,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,012,273,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,030,574 shares, while 229 institutional investors sold positions of 13,249,187 shares during the same period.