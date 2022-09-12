Market Analysts see Tellurian Inc. [TELL] falling to $4.50. Time to buy?

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.50 during the day while it closed the day at $4.47. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Tellurian Announces Public Offering of Senior Secured Notes.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) today announced that it intends to offer and sell units consisting of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 ($1,000 principal amount per note) and warrants to purchase shares of Tellurian common stock in an underwritten public offering. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the size or terms of the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering by contributing them to the Driftwood Project entities to support the construction of the Driftwood Project.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

Tellurian Inc. stock has also gained 16.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TELL stock has inclined by 7.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.59% and gained 45.13% year-on date.

The market cap for TELL stock reached $2.48 billion, with 534.52 million shares outstanding and 489.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.11M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 12751844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $7.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

TELL stock trade performance evaluation

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.10. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 17.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,152 million, or 46.20% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,558,395, which is approximately 60.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 36,631,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.74 million in TELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $144.52 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 25.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 82,003,431 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 24,464,254 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 151,186,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,653,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,832,011 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 14,130,340 shares during the same period.