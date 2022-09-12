Market Analysts see Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $14.14 with a heavy trading volume of 14979282 shares. The company report on September 7, 2022 that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO SPEAK AT THE BARCLAYS GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Zach Wasserman will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 9:00 AM (Eastern Time). He will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives.

Webcast InformationInterested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington’s website (www.huntington-ir.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

It opened the trading session at $14.19, the shares rose to $14.28 and dropped to $14.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBAN points out that the company has recorded -3.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.28M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 14979282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $14 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17.50 to $14.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.75.

Trading performance analysis for HBAN stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.27, while it was recorded at 13.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.29 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $16,478 million, or 82.50% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,925,875, which is approximately 1.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 137,486,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -6.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 64,744,472 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 65,031,710 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 1,035,551,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,165,327,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,828,817 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 10,952,404 shares during the same period.