Market Analysts see Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gaining to $122. Time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] price surged by 3.23 percent to reach at $2.67. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Strengthening AMD Communities Worldwide.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Celebrating International Day of Charity 2022.

A sum of 68855424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 83.59M shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $85.68 and dropped to a low of $83.84 until finishing in the latest session at $85.45.

The one-year AMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.12. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $124.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $100 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $120, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 97 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 40.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.81, while it was recorded at 81.36 for the last single week of trading, and 107.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 26.80%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91,693 million, or 68.40% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,645,149, which is approximately 0.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 116,372,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.94 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.56 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 941 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 78,345,037 shares. Additionally, 879 investors decreased positions by around 83,485,851 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 911,230,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,073,061,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,390,535 shares, while 252 institutional investors sold positions of 15,338,033 shares during the same period.