Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] moved up 1.55: Why It’s Important

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] gained 1.55% on the last trading session, reaching $18.31 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Kinder Morgan Acquires North American Natural Resources.

Increases RNG production and diversifies portfolio with landfill gas-to-power assets.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it has closed on the acquisition of North American Natural Resources, Inc. (NANR) and its sister companies, North American Biofuels, LLC and North American-Central, LLC. The $135 million acquisition in combined purchase price and related transaction costs includes seven landfill gas-to-power facilities in Michigan and Kentucky.

Kinder Morgan Inc. represents 2.27 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.81 billion with the latest information. KMI stock price has been found in the range of $18.16 to $18.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.36M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 13580384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for KMI stock

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 18.04 for the last single week of trading, and 17.78 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -2.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $25,524 million, or 63.20% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,921,377, which is approximately 0.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 165,279,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.56 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly -1.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 696 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 110,170,425 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 75,382,531 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 1,208,432,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,393,985,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,738,310 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 19,661,611 shares during the same period.