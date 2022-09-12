JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell -24.74% so far this year. What now?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] gained 0.48% or 0.57 points to close at $119.17 with a heavy trading volume of 9280895 shares. The company report on September 8, 2022 that J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Sustainable Thematic ETF Suite with Launch of CIRC, UPWD & BLLD.

JPMAM’s thematic active ETFs will seek to provide clients access to alpha opportunities through a range of sustainable themes.

Funds include JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC), JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF (UPWD) & JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD).

It opened the trading session at $119.14, the shares rose to $120.05 and dropped to $118.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JPM points out that the company has recorded -9.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.14M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 9280895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $137.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $145 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 529.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.88.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.42, while it was recorded at 116.22 for the last single week of trading, and 133.99 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $243,117 million, or 70.70% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 269,621,229, which is approximately 1.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,568,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.54 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.51 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -7.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,904 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 96,340,415 shares. Additionally, 1,407 investors decreased positions by around 96,655,356 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 1,847,091,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,040,087,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,234,655 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 7,911,515 shares during the same period.