Goldman lifts Quotient Limited [QTNT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Quotient Limited [NASDAQ: QTNT] traded at a high on 09/09/22, posting a 9.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Quotient Limited Selected to Join the World Economic Forum New Champions Community.

The World Economic Forum’s New Champions Community brings together purpose driven companies of mid-size whose leadership is mindful of their impact on society and aspiring in building a better future​.

These companies champion new business models and technologies to build resilience into their businesses, industries and communities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23612035 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Quotient Limited stands at 13.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.82%.

The market cap for QTNT stock reached $23.74 million, with 135.80 million shares outstanding and 105.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, QTNT reached a trading volume of 23612035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quotient Limited [QTNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTNT shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Quotient Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2017, representing the official price target for Quotient Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $26, while UBS kept a Buy rating on QTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62.

How has QTNT stock performed recently?

Quotient Limited [QTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, QTNT shares dropped by -18.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.01 for Quotient Limited [QTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2398, while it was recorded at 0.1751 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9889 for the last 200 days.

Quotient Limited [QTNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Limited [QTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -269.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. Quotient Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -324.89.

Quotient Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Quotient Limited [QTNT]

There are presently around $16 million, or 61.50% of QTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTNT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,200,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, holding 13,376,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 million in QTNT stocks shares; and MAVEN SECURITIES LTD, currently with $1.81 million in QTNT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Limited [NASDAQ:QTNT] by around 26,695,717 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 19,437,403 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 37,387,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,520,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTNT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,769,680 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,280,905 shares during the same period.