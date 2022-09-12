For Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] price surged by 2.75 percent to reach at $0.8. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Lhyfe Secures Deal with Plug to Provide 50MW of PEM Electrolyzers for Renewable Green Hydrogen Production.

Sale Marks Plug’s Largest Multi-Site Electrolyzer Order in Europe, Strengthening the Company’s EU Presence.

The Renewable Green Hydrogen Produced by Lhyfe Using Plug’s Systems is Intended for Mobility Applications.

A sum of 19120813 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.28M shares. Plug Power Inc. shares reached a high of $30.00 and dropped to a low of $28.90 until finishing in the latest session at $29.92.

The one-year PLUG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.35. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $37.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.06. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.39 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.26, while it was recorded at 27.65 for the last single week of trading, and 23.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.41 and a Gross Margin at -30.72. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22.

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,073 million, or 55.80% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,177,908, which is approximately 13.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,291,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $641.43 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -4.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 35,046,683 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 30,696,437 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 237,509,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,252,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,325,031 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 8,395,635 shares during the same period.