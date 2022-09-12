Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] Is Currently 1.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.80%. The company report on September 7, 2022 that FLEETCOR® Signs ExxonMobil Relationship.

Benefiting both Comdata® and Fuelman® Fleet Card Customers.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, has signed network agreements with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM). The agreements strengthen the market position and product versatility of FLEETCOR’s North American commercial fleet card business, and include both the Comdata® and Fuelman® brands.

Over the last 12 months, XOM stock rose by 78.41%. The one-year Exxon Mobil Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.37. The average equity rating for XOM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $395.55 billion, with 4.23 billion shares outstanding and 4.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.95M shares, XOM stock reached a trading volume of 17141259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $106.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $102 to $109. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $125, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on XOM stock. On June 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 88 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

XOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.09 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.25, while it was recorded at 95.22 for the last single week of trading, and 82.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exxon Mobil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.91 and a Gross Margin at +24.10. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

XOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 24.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $233,994 million, or 58.80% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 368,328,315, which is approximately 1.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 287,427,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.74 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.63 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -6.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,509 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 176,657,048 shares. Additionally, 1,474 investors decreased positions by around 105,619,494 shares, while 359 investors held positions by with 2,142,536,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,424,812,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,867,147 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 14,485,106 shares during the same period.