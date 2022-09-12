DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] moved up 3.77: Why It’s Important

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.7289 during the day while it closed the day at $17.63. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Steve Aoki to Join DraftKings as Brand Ambassador for DraftKings Marketplace.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

DraftKings to Drop Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Pass for Reignmakers Football.

Today, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and Steve Aoki announced that the two-time Grammy-nominated DJ and producer has agreed to become an official brand ambassador of DraftKings Marketplace. Aoki will support DraftKings’ Web3 efforts, with an emphasis on the Reignmakers franchise, an NFT-based fantasy sports series where players will be able to build a collection of NFT player cards with which they can draft a lineup for use in fantasy sports-style games. Aoki will collaborate on and promote digital collectibles that are exclusive to DraftKings Marketplace. These digital collectibles are intended to represent Aoki’s interests and focus on the intersection of sports, entertainment and culture. The first collection, the Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Pass, is slated to drop on Wednesday, September 14, and customers who purchase the collection will receive special access to private Reignmakers Football contests during the 2022 professional football season.

DraftKings Inc. stock has also gained 10.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DKNG stock has inclined by 27.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.28% and lost -35.82% year-on date.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $7.62 billion, with 437.03 million shares outstanding and 415.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.42M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 17752341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $26.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49.

DKNG stock trade performance evaluation

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.46. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.55, while it was recorded at 16.43 for the last single week of trading, and 18.88 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.57.

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,422 million, or 56.60% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,510,261, which is approximately 12.266% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,275,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.61 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $259.63 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly -15.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 32,317,350 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 73,333,193 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 145,192,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,843,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,904,956 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 34,146,601 shares during the same period.