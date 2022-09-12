Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS] is -53.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital Media Solutions Inc. [NYSE: DMS] jumped around 0.92 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.20 at the close of the session, up 71.88%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that DMS Receives Non-Binding “Go Private” Proposal.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board of Directors”) has received an offer (the “Proposal”) from Prism Data, LLC, an investment vehicle affiliated with CEO Joseph Marinucci and COO Fernando Borghese, to acquire all of the outstanding Class A common stock of DMS for $2.50 per share in cash.

The Board of Directors will, consistent with its fiduciary duties, and in consultation with its advisors, carefully review and consider the Proposal.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. stock is now -53.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DMS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.38 and lowest of $1.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.85, which means current price is +109.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 620.45K shares, DMS reached a trading volume of 56413194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMS shares is $3.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Digital Media Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Digital Media Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Media Solutions Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for DMS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DMS stock performed recently?

Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.55. With this latest performance, DMS shares gained by 86.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.36, while it was recorded at 1.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.68 and a Gross Margin at +12.74. Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.51.

Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Digital Media Solutions Inc. [DMS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 67.00% of DMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMS stocks are: S SQUARED TECHNOLOGY, LLC with ownership of 328,234, which is approximately -12.526% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 142,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in DMS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.28 million in DMS stock with ownership of nearly -22.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Media Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Media Solutions Inc. [NYSE:DMS] by around 243,219 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 395,131 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 420,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,058,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 183,966 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 141,312 shares during the same period.