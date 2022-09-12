Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell -29.60% so far this year. What now?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] jumped around 1.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.43 at the close of the session, up 3.08%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Comcast Kicks Off Nation’s Largest Multi-Gig Network and WiFi Deployment, Will Begin Offering Symmetrical Multi-Gig Speeds in 2023.

Multi-Gig Internet Speeds Rolling Out Now in Markets Across the Country, Will Reach More than 50 Million Homes and Businesses Before End of 2025.

Launch of Even Faster, 10G-Enabled Multi-Gig Symmetrical Speeds Will Begin in 2023.

Comcast Corporation stock is now -29.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMCSA Stock saw the intraday high of $35.50 and lowest of $34.3391 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.85, which means current price is +5.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.56M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 28258577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $47.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $42, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.85, while it was recorded at 35.06 for the last single week of trading, and 44.48 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 10.15%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $131,563 million, or 85.50% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,080,815, which is approximately 0.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 320,503,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.36 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.34 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 2.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,180 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 161,611,334 shares. Additionally, 1,018 investors decreased positions by around 185,665,229 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 3,366,058,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,713,334,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,811,633 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 32,890,483 shares during the same period.