Citigroup Inc. [C] Revenue clocked in at $54.26 billion, down -16.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] gained 1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $50.67 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Citi Private Bank and Cambridge Family Enterprise Group Offer a Roadmap for Family Enterprises to Navigate Through the Turbulent 2020s.

A global, multigenerational study commissioned by Citi Private Bank and conducted by Cambridge Family Enterprise Group reveals the critical issues and transformation strategies required for family enterprises—and families themselves—to succeed through this decade.

Citi Private Bank today released The Future of Family Enterprise: Turbulence and Transformation in the 2020s, a report that’s the result of a year-long study in collaboration with the research and education division of Cambridge Family Enterprise Group (CFEG). Two-thirds of families surveyed for the report say they are moderately to extremely concerned about turbulence ahead, including how it will impact the next generation of leaders. This report examines those major concerns and provides the latest thinking, strategies and approaches going forward.

Citigroup Inc. represents 1.94 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $96.64 billion with the latest information. C stock price has been found in the range of $50.25 to $51.005.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.34M shares, C reached a trading volume of 18693691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $60.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on C stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for C shares from 79 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 510.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 3.78.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.37, while it was recorded at 49.25 for the last single week of trading, and 55.37 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -10.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $70,968 million, or 74.00% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,361,727, which is approximately -2.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,806,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.25 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.35 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -8.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 838 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 74,299,475 shares. Additionally, 838 investors decreased positions by around 118,661,518 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 1,207,623,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,400,584,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,107,748 shares, while 195 institutional investors sold positions of 7,390,989 shares during the same period.