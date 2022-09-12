BofA Securities lifts PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] traded at a high on 09/09/22, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $96.23. The company report on September 8, 2022 that PayPal Appoints John Kim as Chief Product Officer.

Former President of Expedia Marketplace Brings Extensive Product Management and Technical Experience to PayPal.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that John Kim will join the company as Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective September 26, 2022. Kim brings unique skills and experience building foundational consumer products and marketplaces from the ground up. Throughout his career, he has driven innovative product development to compete and win in rapidly evolving and competitive markets. Kim succeeds current CPO, Mark Britto, who will remain with PayPal for a transition period, before retiring at the end of this year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12000454 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.07%.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $111.22 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.25M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 12000454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $119.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $85 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $100, while SMBC Nikko kept a Neutral rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PYPL stock performed recently?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.95 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.52, while it was recorded at 94.02 for the last single week of trading, and 115.12 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 12.93%.

Insider trade positions for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $79,684 million, or 74.10% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,828,323, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,191,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.33 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.24 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -3.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 974 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 93,912,597 shares. Additionally, 1,314 investors decreased positions by around 104,469,814 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 629,679,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 828,061,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,217,009 shares, while 403 institutional investors sold positions of 11,307,656 shares during the same period.