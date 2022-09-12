Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] is -73.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] gained 10.45% on the last trading session, reaching $7.40 price per share at the time. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Bausch Health Responds to Norwich Pharmaceuticals Tentative FDA Approval for a 200 mg Rifaximin.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“the Company”), and its gastroenterology business Salix Pharmaceuticals, today responded to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) tentative approval of the Norwich Pharmaceuticals rifaximin 200 mg product.

The Company understands this was a Paragraph III filing. A Paragraph III filing is made when an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) applicant does not intend to market its generic product until the patent expiration. The FDA will therefore not grant full approval until the expiry of the last of the Company’s Orange Book listed patents for the XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) 200 mg product on July 24, 2029.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. represents 362.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.42 billion with the latest information. BHC stock price has been found in the range of $6.70 to $7.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.26M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 21253886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BHC stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.29. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 30.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.88, while it was recorded at 6.80 for the last single week of trading, and 17.04 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

There are presently around $1,808 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.65 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $106.12 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -0.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 43,550,091 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 57,800,129 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 143,029,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,379,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,773,250 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 32,277,328 shares during the same period.