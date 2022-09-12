Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Is Currently 0.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.25 during the day while it closed the day at $34.94. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Bank of America Payments and Spending Data Shows Consumers Continue to Demonstrate Robust Spending Growth Despite Cross-currents from Rising Utility and Childcare Costs.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The number of customers making childcare payments in August was approximately 94% of pre-pandemic levels, as parents are returning to the labor market.

The Bank of America Institute released a new publication today which shows consumer spending continues to increase in August, but some consumers are feeling the effects of rising utility and childcare costs. Bank of America internal data suggests that the average utility payment increased by 16% year-over-year in August, largely offsetting the relief consumers may feel from falling gas prices. However, given demand for energy increases with heat waves, we may not have seen all of these utility increases reflected in bills yet, so average spending could continue to rise in September.

Bank of America Corporation stock has also gained 4.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAC stock has inclined by 1.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.09% and lost -21.47% year-on date.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $278.42 billion, with 8.12 billion shares outstanding and 8.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.81M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 37223076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $41.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $51 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 104.58.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.58, while it was recorded at 33.93 for the last single week of trading, and 39.41 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.65. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 6.97%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $195,584 million, or 70.80% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 599,144,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.93 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.05 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,395 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 274,324,719 shares. Additionally, 1,193 investors decreased positions by around 293,653,417 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 5,029,745,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,597,723,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,775,726 shares, while 243 institutional investors sold positions of 32,171,098 shares during the same period.