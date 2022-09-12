Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock Initiated by Itau BBA analyst, price target now $146

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] closed the trading session at $133.27 on 09/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $130.76, while the highest price level was $133.69. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Amazon Business Launches First Small Business Month to Celebrate and Empower Small Businesses.

Small Business Month will offer education, deals, business grants, and a free virtual summit kicking off September 8, exclusively for small business customers.

Amazon Business today announced the launch of its Small Business Month (SBM), including a series of events, activities, and deals to provide insights and tools for solopreneurs and small business owners to enhance their buying capabilities and scale their businesses. Amazon Business’ SBM is exclusive to small business customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.06 percent and weekly performance of 4.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.15M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 49331993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $171.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $215 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $145, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.64, while it was recorded at 129.24 for the last single week of trading, and 141.30 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 33.25%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $795,029 million, or 59.90% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 689,093,882, which is approximately 1.44% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 587,459,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.29 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $43.54 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly -1.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 2,331 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 238,147,416 shares. Additionally, 1,715 investors decreased positions by around 372,644,814 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 5,354,756,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,965,548,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,816,865 shares, while 244 institutional investors sold positions of 41,853,960 shares during the same period.