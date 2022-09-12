Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $22

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.34%. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Affirm Consumer Spend Report Reveals Top 2022 Summer Spending Trends.

From travel and fashion to cooking and kitchen supplies, new data from the pay-over-time company highlights that consumers were eager to socialize this summer.

Consumers are making up for lost time, and they met this summer season with new enthusiasm to socialize on the road and in the home, according to new data from Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth.

Over the last 12 months, AFRM stock dropped by -71.49%. The one-year Affirm Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.57. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.85 billion, with 288.11 million shares outstanding and 215.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, AFRM stock reached a trading volume of 12575179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $33.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 51 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.34. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -28.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.36, while it was recorded at 23.55 for the last single week of trading, and 46.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,181 million, or 82.70% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 24,791,528, which is approximately -19.684% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 18,686,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $490.53 million in AFRM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $437.45 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 58.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 25,578,101 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 22,993,547 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 110,696,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,267,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,414,437 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,806,657 shares during the same period.