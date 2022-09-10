Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $205

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] closed the trading session at $158.49 on 09/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $154.485, while the highest price level was $160.64. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Zoetis Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Reports Revenue of $2.1 Billion, Growing 5%, and Net Income of $529 Million, or $1.12 per Diluted Share, Increasing 3% and 5%, Respectively, on a Reported Basis for Second Quarter 2022.

Delivers 8% Operational Growth in Revenue and 9% Operational Growth in Adjusted Net Income for Second Quarter 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.05 percent and weekly performance of 1.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, ZTS reached to a volume of 3031501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $228.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $264, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 85.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZTS stock trade performance evaluation

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, ZTS shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.27, while it was recorded at 158.42 for the last single week of trading, and 188.41 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.05 and a Gross Margin at +68.31. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.81.

Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 10.70%.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $68,533 million, or 94.20% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,460,833, which is approximately 4.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,235,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.74 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.13 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 0.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 684 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 21,871,545 shares. Additionally, 821 investors decreased positions by around 20,794,263 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 389,746,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,412,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,188,439 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 2,679,003 shares during the same period.