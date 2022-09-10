Wall Street Analyst Initiated Eventbrite Inc. [EB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE: EB] traded at a high on 09/08/22, posting a 3.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.25. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Eventbrite to Participate in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, today announced that Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. PT).

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2777242 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eventbrite Inc. stands at 5.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.34%.

The market cap for EB stock reached $722.10 million, with 98.02 million shares outstanding and 77.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, EB reached a trading volume of 2777242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eventbrite Inc. [EB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EB shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Eventbrite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Eventbrite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eventbrite Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73.

How has EB stock performed recently?

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, EB shares dropped by -6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.01 for Eventbrite Inc. [EB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eventbrite Inc. [EB] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.22 and a Gross Margin at +56.89. Eventbrite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.38.

Eventbrite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Eventbrite Inc. [EB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eventbrite Inc. go to 46.40%.

Insider trade positions for Eventbrite Inc. [EB]

There are presently around $632 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,550,732, which is approximately 6.275% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,430,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.87 million in EB stocks shares; and CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $53.11 million in EB stock with ownership of nearly 47.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eventbrite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE:EB] by around 13,425,465 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 10,495,030 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 63,315,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,235,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,219,296 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,202,746 shares during the same period.