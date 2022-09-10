Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] moved up 2.23: Why It’s Important

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] gained 2.23% on the last trading session, reaching $5.04 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2022 that MUFG expands Direct Lending team.

Claude Mattessich and Will McCarthy join MUFG as Managing Directors and Senior Originators.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today the expansion of its newly formed Direct Lending business with the hiring of Claude Mattessich and Will McCarthy. Both Mr. Mattessich and Mr. McCarthy have joined the bank as Managing Directors and Senior Originators.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. represents 12.59 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.87 billion with the latest information. MUFG stock price has been found in the range of $4.95 to $5.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 6579175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 83.45.

Trading performance analysis for MUFG stock

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.77 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.76 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.54. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.63.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 468.09. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $8,373,561 per employee.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

There are presently around $1,086 million, or 1.90% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 81,608,672, which is approximately -1.285% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 16,921,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.28 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $44.99 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -4.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 16,261,999 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 10,177,225 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 188,976,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,415,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,167,547 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,169,996 shares during the same period.