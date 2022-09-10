BofA Securities lifts FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] loss -0.29% or -0.12 points to close at $41.03 with a heavy trading volume of 3847287 shares. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Met-Ed Upgrading Electric System in Berks County.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Project designed to enhance service reliability for about 1,100 customers.

Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is upgrading its distribution system in Berks County, Pennsylvania, to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe storms. The work includes installing remote-controlled equipment on a power line in Exeter Township to provide additional flexibility for the local electric network that helps prevent service disruptions and restore power faster for about 1,100 customers.

It opened the trading session at $40.89, the shares rose to $41.27 and dropped to $40.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FE points out that the company has recorded -6.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, FE reached to a volume of 3847287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $45.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for FirstEnergy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $46, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on FE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for FE stock

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.27, while it was recorded at 40.40 for the last single week of trading, and 41.34 for the last 200 days.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.59 and a Gross Margin at +26.23. FirstEnergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76.

FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to -2.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

There are presently around $19,275 million, or 84.60% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,258,314, which is approximately -1.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 45,132,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in FE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in FE stock with ownership of nearly 6.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FirstEnergy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE] by around 32,465,610 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 37,803,705 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 399,517,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 469,787,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FE stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,854,614 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 5,573,616 shares during the same period.