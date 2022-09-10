BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] – find out why.

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] slipped around -0.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $111.93 at the close of the session, down -0.61%. The company report on August 26, 2022 that Valero Energy Corporation to Participate in Barclays Conference.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today that it will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in September.

Valero Energy Corporation stock is now 49.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLO Stock saw the intraday high of $113.49 and lowest of $111.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 146.80, which means current price is +49.16% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 2702630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $136.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on VLO stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VLO shares from 95 to 121.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VLO stock performed recently?

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.03, while it was recorded at 112.36 for the last single week of trading, and 100.16 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.83. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $35,632 million, or 82.50% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,191,671, which is approximately -12.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,812,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.28 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 2.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 590 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 36,713,221 shares. Additionally, 566 investors decreased positions by around 39,507,579 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 242,123,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,344,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,389,181 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,407,746 shares during the same period.