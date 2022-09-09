ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX] moved down -1.77: Why It’s Important

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ZFOX] traded at a low on 09/08/22, posting a -1.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.88. The company report on August 9, 2022 that ZeroFox Debuts as a Public Company at Black Hat USA 2022 Conference.

Company to showcase innovations that power a unified external cybersecurity platform at ZeroFox booth #2260.

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service (Saas) external cybersecurity provider, today announced its participation at Black Hat USA 2022 cybersecurity conference taking place Aug. 10-11 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This is ZeroFox’s first public event since its listing on the Nasdaq on August 4. The company will be sharing new threat intelligence research regarding cyber attacks in the financial, manufacturing, retail and healthcare sectors at ZeroFox’s booth #2260. Black Hat conference attendees will receive a full demonstration of the unified ZeroFox External Cybersecurity Platform, which combines the power of AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence services, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt cyber threats on the internet beyond the corporate perimeter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2830982 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stands at 43.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 25.14%.

The market cap for ZFOX stock reached $487.64 million, with 117.98 million shares outstanding and 15.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 162.65K shares, ZFOX reached a trading volume of 2830982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZFOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ZFOX stock performed recently?

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.75. With this latest performance, ZFOX shares dropped by -60.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZFOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.59 for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.11, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.18.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX]

There are presently around $13 million, or 3.10% of ZFOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZFOX stocks are: CORBIN CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 1,405,000, which is approximately -5.387% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; CONTEXT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 354,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 million in ZFOX stocks shares; and CASTLE CREEK ARBITRAGE, LLC, currently with $1.31 million in ZFOX stock with ownership of nearly -24.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ZFOX] by around 210,688 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 14,427,528 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 11,272,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,365,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZFOX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,049 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 12,006,662 shares during the same period.