why Dominion Energy Inc. [D] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $89.76

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $83.70 during the day while it closed the day at $82.77. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Dominion Energy Announces Closing of Sale of West Virginia Natural Gas Distribution Company.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced closure of the sale of its West Virginia natural gas utility – Hope Gas, Inc. (Dominion Energy West Virginia or DEWV) – to a subsidiary of Hearthstone Holdings, Inc., a portfolio company of Ullico Inc.’s infrastructure fund, for $690 million, adjusted for customary closing items. This transaction was previously announced on Feb. 11, 2022.

DEWV is a Clarksburg, W.Va.-based gas utility employing about 300 and serving 111,000 West Virginia customers, with 3,200 miles of gas distribution pipelines and more than 2,000 miles of gathering pipelines. Dominion Energy continues to own and operate Mt. Storm Power Station in Mt. Storm, W.Va.

Dominion Energy Inc. stock has also gained 1.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, D stock has inclined by 1.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.19% and gained 5.36% year-on date.

The market cap for D stock reached $69.35 billion, with 832.50 million shares outstanding and 831.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, D reached a trading volume of 2865863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $89.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $98, while UBS kept a Buy rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

D stock trade performance evaluation

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.40, while it was recorded at 82.37 for the last single week of trading, and 80.67 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.05. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.53%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,450 million, or 71.50% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,185,420, which is approximately 0.445% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,902,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.63 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.94 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 2.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 710 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 30,575,103 shares. Additionally, 658 investors decreased positions by around 36,017,485 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 518,769,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,361,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,874,255 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 5,848,259 shares during the same period.