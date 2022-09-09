why Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.92

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] jumped around 0.81 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $61.67 at the close of the session, up 1.33%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Aflac Incorporated’s Senior Unsecured Notes.

AM Best has assigned the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a” (Excellent) to the new yen-denominated senior unsecured notes of Aflac Incorporated (Aflac) (Columbus, GA) [NYSE: AFL], which total JPY 73 billion. The offering consists of JPY 21.1 billion in 1.32 % senior unsecured notes due 2032, JPY 33.4 billion in 1.075 % senior unsecured notes due 2029, JPY 6.5 billion in 1.594 % senior unsecured notes due 2037 and JPY 12.0 billion in 2.144% senior unsecured notes due 2052. The outlook assigned to these Long-Term IRs is stable. Aflac’s existing Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings remain unchanged.

Net proceeds are expected to be used to fund all or a portion of Aflac’s USD 750 million 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2024, and the USD 450 million 3.25% senior unsecured notes due 2025. Proceeds in excess of such redemption will be used for general corporate purposes.

Aflac Incorporated stock is now 5.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AFL Stock saw the intraday high of $61.76 and lowest of $60.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.20, which means current price is +18.44% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 3065079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $61.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AFL stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AFL shares from 54 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.94.

How has AFL stock performed recently?

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.53 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.64, while it was recorded at 60.20 for the last single week of trading, and 59.76 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

Earnings analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to -0.24%.

Insider trade positions for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $26,104 million, or 60.30% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,800,672, which is approximately 0.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.63 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -6.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 497 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 14,141,145 shares. Additionally, 551 investors decreased positions by around 25,958,302 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 383,183,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,282,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,232 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,933,116 shares during the same period.