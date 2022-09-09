Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] price plunged by -7.63 percent to reach at -$1.92. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, 33% Dividend Increase and Return of Capital Framework.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, a 33% dividend increase and our Return of Capital Framework.

The unaudited interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, and on Vermilion’s website at www.vermilionenergy.com.

A sum of 4564239 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.90M shares. Vermilion Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $24.26 and dropped to a low of $23.02 until finishing in the latest session at $23.26.

The one-year VET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.8. The average equity rating for VET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VET shares is $24.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

VET Stock Performance Analysis:

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.07. With this latest performance, VET shares gained by 0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.58, while it was recorded at 25.47 for the last single week of trading, and 19.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vermilion Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.00 and a Gross Margin at +38.62. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.94.

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 20.91%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $955 million, or 31.32% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,201,198, which is approximately 1.694% of the company’s market cap and around 1.91% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,273,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.88 million in VET stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $52.37 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 0.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 6,274,584 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,432,020 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 25,361,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,068,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 848,623 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,362,390 shares during the same period.