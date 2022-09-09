Wall Street Analyst Resumed Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] closed the trading session at $31.38 on 09/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.45, while the highest price level was $31.62. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Lithium Americas Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) has reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.76 percent and weekly performance of 9.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 4870404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $37.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

LAC stock trade performance evaluation

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.53. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.70, while it was recorded at 28.63 for the last single week of trading, and 27.51 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.68.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 44.10 and a Current Ratio set at 44.10.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $978 million, or 25.53% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 6,345,353, which is approximately 152.308% of the company’s market cap and around 16.82% of the total institutional ownership; HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., holding 3,323,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.29 million in LAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $97.51 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 1.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 8,878,313 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 10,962,386 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 11,314,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,155,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,717,110 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,500,445 shares during the same period.