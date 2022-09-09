Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ: TNDM] traded at a high on 09/08/22, posting a 15.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.61. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following investor conferences:.

2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:55pm Eastern Time (10:55am Pacific Time); and.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5748976 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at 7.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.41%.

The market cap for TNDM stock reached $3.37 billion, with 64.08 million shares outstanding and 62.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 914.53K shares, TNDM reached a trading volume of 5748976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNDM shares is $91.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $137 to $160, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on TNDM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for TNDM in the course of the last twelve months was 66.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

How has TNDM stock performed recently?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.02. With this latest performance, TNDM shares dropped by -2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.84, while it was recorded at 46.28 for the last single week of trading, and 94.53 for the last 200 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.22 and a Gross Margin at +51.87. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Insider trade positions for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]

There are presently around $3,298 million, or 99.70% of TNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNDM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,466,950, which is approximately 5.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,373,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.31 million in TNDM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $333.78 million in TNDM stock with ownership of nearly -2.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ:TNDM] by around 9,912,634 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 7,867,766 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 44,910,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,690,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNDM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,621,057 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,506,470 shares during the same period.