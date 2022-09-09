Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] Is Currently 4.40 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ: VBLT] price surged by 4.40 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on September 1, 2022 that VBL Therapeutics Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) (“VBL”), a biotechnology company developing targeted medicines for immune-inflammatory diseases, today announced that VBL received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on August 31, 2022, notifying VBL that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the VBL’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from July 20, 2022, to August 30, 2022, VBL no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

A sum of 2676803 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.69M shares. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.21 and dropped to a low of $0.1985 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

The one-year VBLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.8. The average equity rating for VBLT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBLT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBLT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

VBLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.28. With this latest performance, VBLT shares dropped by -13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.05 for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7048, while it was recorded at 0.2067 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3909 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3905.73 and a Gross Margin at -111.07. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3895.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.26.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.50% of VBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBLT stocks are: LION POINT CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 2,593,286, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.95% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 830,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in VBLT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.12 million in VBLT stock with ownership of nearly -2.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ:VBLT] by around 635,263 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,097,959 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,202,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,935,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBLT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 375,605 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 566,426 shares during the same period.