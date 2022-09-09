Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Revenue clocked in at $14.59 billion, up 16.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.77%. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Teck and Science World Partner to Enhance Safety and Educate Public on the Antimicrobial Properties of Copper.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) and Science World today announced a partnership providing an added layer of protection for visitors and staff at Science World while building awareness of copper’s antimicrobial properties and the role metals play in our everyday lives.

Through its Copper & Health program, Teck has made a $650,000 contribution to Science World, the fourth largest attraction in British Columbia, to outfit high-traffic areas with antimicrobial copper surfaces known as CuVerro Shield™ by Aereus Technologies. Copper has been installed on surfaces including Science World exhibits (Hang-Time, Heart Drum, and Electric Hands), front door handles and entrance countertops. The installation creates an added layer of protection for about 1 million guests who visit Science World each year given copper’s unique antimicrobial properties, proven effective to eliminate up to 99.9 per cent of harmful bacteria within two hours of contact.

Over the last 12 months, TECK stock rose by 40.97%. The one-year Teck Resources Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.54. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.63 billion, with 536.40 million shares outstanding and 528.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, TECK stock reached a trading volume of 3131224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $53.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $47 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.61, while it was recorded at 32.83 for the last single week of trading, and 34.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TECK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to -4.00%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,719 million, or 70.60% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 23,051,940, which is approximately 0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 20,142,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $669.73 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $508.9 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 3.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 51,005,013 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 41,422,177 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 199,865,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,292,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,316,658 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 6,130,856 shares during the same period.