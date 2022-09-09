Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] is -13.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] traded at a high on 09/08/22, posting a 4.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.69.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3445296 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stands at 3.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.07%.

The market cap for SBLK stock reached $2.01 billion, with 102.22 million shares outstanding and 93.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, SBLK reached a trading volume of 3445296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $33.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Pareto analysts kept a Hold rating on SBLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has SBLK stock performed recently?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, SBLK shares dropped by -24.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.23 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.95, while it was recorded at 19.48 for the last single week of trading, and 25.76 for the last 200 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.49 and a Gross Margin at +55.66. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.59.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]

There are presently around $1,067 million, or 55.90% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 26,021,457, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 3,565,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.2 million in SBLK stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $54.31 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly 75.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 9,353,324 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 11,033,031 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 33,781,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,167,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,008,195 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,181,953 shares during the same period.