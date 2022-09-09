Sabre Corporation [SABR] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $10

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] loss -9.54% or -0.69 points to close at $6.54 with a heavy trading volume of 13602010 shares. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Vietnam Airlines extends long-standing relationship with Sabre as the carrier continues to play significant role in Vietnam’s tourism resurgence.

The Vietnamese flag carrier will continue to distribute offers through Sabre’s extensive global travel marketplace, further cementing the two companies’ historic and valued relationship.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an extended distribution agreement with Vietnamese flag carrier Vietnam Airlines. The new deal means that Vietnam Airlines will continue to distribute its content to the large network of travel agents through Sabre’s extensive travel marketplace.

It opened the trading session at $6.99, the shares rose to $7.04 and dropped to $6.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SABR points out that the company has recorded -29.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.96M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 13602010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $14 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.04. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.84, while it was recorded at 6.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.44 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.89. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.83.

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $2,255 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,039,783, which is approximately 28.908% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,934,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.85 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $146.95 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -0.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 50,528,295 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 51,461,556 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 242,875,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,865,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,898,494 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 30,555,827 shares during the same period.