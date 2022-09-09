Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] Revenue clocked in at $88.50 million, down -45.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] traded at a low on 09/08/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.44. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Rigel to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Dean Schorno, the company’s chief financial officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in New York, NY.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel’s website several minutes prior to the start of the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4038297 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 10.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.95%.

The market cap for RIGL stock reached $268.06 million, with 172.15 million shares outstanding and 170.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, RIGL reached a trading volume of 4038297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIGL shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $7 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $1, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on RIGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, RIGL shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.78 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3756, while it was recorded at 1.4340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1645 for the last 200 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

There are presently around $201 million, or 85.20% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,127,070, which is approximately -0.226% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 23,945,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.48 million in RIGL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.66 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly -0.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 35,415,646 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 30,884,673 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 73,591,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,891,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,017,219 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 20,117,265 shares during the same period.