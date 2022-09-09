Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] gain 55.02% so far this year. What now?

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RVNC] gained 21.58% on the last trading session, reaching $25.30 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Revance Announces FDA Approval of DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for Injection, the First and Only Peptide-Formulated Neuromodulator With Long-Lasting Results.

Approved label includes full 36-week efficacy data from Phase 3 SAKURA clinical program, positioning DAXXIFY™ as the first and only long-acting neuromodulator that demonstrates a median duration of six months and up to nine months for some patients1- 6* ‡.

Based on the data from SAKURA, DAXXIFY™ has the ability to deliver year-long results with as few as two treatments per year and has been proven to be effective, generally safe and well tolerated2-5 *.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. represents 70.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.80 billion with the latest information. RVNC stock price has been found in the range of $22.02 to $25.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 728.68K shares, RVNC reached a trading volume of 8895087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $30.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $36 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on RVNC stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RVNC shares from 32 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.08.

Trading performance analysis for RVNC stock

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.14. With this latest performance, RVNC shares gained by 44.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.15, while it was recorded at 21.81 for the last single week of trading, and 16.04 for the last 200 days.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -353.06 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -361.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.96.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. go to 11.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]

There are presently around $1,427 million, or 85.60% of RVNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVNC stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 6,687,925, which is approximately -1.896% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,684,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.83 million in RVNC stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $116.13 million in RVNC stock with ownership of nearly 37.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revance Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RVNC] by around 6,392,482 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 4,765,410 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 45,249,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,407,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVNC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 934,991 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,529,614 shares during the same period.