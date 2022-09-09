Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] Is Currently 1.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PFG] closed the trading session at $76.80 on 09/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.90, while the highest price level was $76.92. The company report on September 8, 2022 that DataSetGo To Promote Financial Literacy and Future-Ready Job Skills for 70,000+ High School Students.

Unique data science curriculum sponsored by Principal® Foundation now available at no cost.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.18 percent and weekly performance of 2.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, PFG reached to a volume of 2533889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFG shares is $72.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Principal Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Principal Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on PFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Principal Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, PFG shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.14 for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.52, while it was recorded at 75.13 for the last single week of trading, and 71.18 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Principal Financial Group Inc. go to 6.32%.

There are presently around $14,588 million, or 77.20% of PFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,618,913, which is approximately -1.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,489,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in PFG stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $1.49 billion in PFG stock with ownership of nearly 38.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

308 institutional holders increased their position in Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG] by around 11,709,836 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 9,967,441 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 168,273,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,950,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,131,730 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,313,455 shares during the same period.