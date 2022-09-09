PACCAR Inc [PCAR] Revenue clocked in at $25.46 billion, down -2.19% YTD: What’s Next?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] slipped around -2.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $86.33 at the close of the session, down -2.53%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that PACCAR to Offer Cummins X15N Natural Gas Engine.

PACCAR will work with Cummins Inc. to offer the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine in Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks. The X15N is the first natural gas engine to be specifically designed for heavy-duty truck applications with up to 500 horsepower output. The engine will include the integration of the Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies fuel delivery system.

“PACCAR can help customers achieve their business goals by offering sustainable, affordable power solutions that use proven engine technology and existing infrastructure,” said John Rich, PACCAR Chief Technology Officer.

PACCAR Inc stock is now -2.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCAR Stock saw the intraday high of $87.64 and lowest of $84.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 97.56, which means current price is +12.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, PCAR reached a trading volume of 2651708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $93.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on PCAR stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PCAR shares from 100 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

How has PCAR stock performed recently?

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, PCAR shares dropped by -5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.54, while it was recorded at 87.13 for the last single week of trading, and 87.73 for the last 200 days.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +13.87. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 15.14%.

Insider trade positions for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

There are presently around $19,559 million, or 66.50% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,236,017, which is approximately 2.058% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,462,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.23 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly -1.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PACCAR Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 15,101,712 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 13,535,280 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 197,924,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,561,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,631,231 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,036,101 shares during the same period.