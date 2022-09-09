Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Is Currently -0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $27.87 during the day while it closed the day at $27.87. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Nielsen Announces Completion of Consent Solicitations and Termination of Change of Control Offers.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) (the “Company”) announced today that, according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc. (“D.F. King”), the Information and Tender Agent for the Offerors’ (as defined below) previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offer”) and consent solicitations (collectively, the “Consent Solicitation”), as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 7, 2022, the Offerors had received tenders and consents from holders of $477,344,000 in aggregate principal amount of The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.’s (the “Luxembourg Issuer”) outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), representing approximately 95.47% of the total outstanding principal amount of the 2025 Notes, and tenders and consents from holders of $922,135,000 in aggregate principal amount of Nielsen Finance LLC and Nielsen Finance Co.’s (together, the “US Issuers” and, together with the Luxembourg Issuer, the “Offerors”) outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), representing approximately 92.21% of the total outstanding principal amount of the 2028 Notes, from holders of $617,305,000 in aggregate principal amount of the US Issuers’ 4.500% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), representing approximately 98.77% of the total outstanding principal amount of the 2029 Notes, from holders of $693,770,000 in aggregate principal amount of the US Issuers’ 5.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”), representing approximately 92.50% of the total outstanding principal amount of the 2030 Notes and from holders of $609,817,000 in aggregate principal amount of the US Issuers’ 4.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and collectively with the 2025 Notes, 2028 Notes, 2029 Notes and 2030 Notes, the “Notes”), representing approximately 97.57% of the total outstanding principal amount of the 2031 Notes.

As a result of receiving the requisite consents, the Offerors and the trustee under each applicable indenture executed supplemental indentures relating to the Notes on September 7, 2022 (collectively, the “Supplemental Indentures”) to effect the proposed amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”). The Proposed Amendments eliminate the requirement to make a “Change of Control Offer” in connection with the acquisition of the Company pursuant to the Transaction Agreement, dated March 28, 2022, as amended on August 19, 2022, by and among the Company, Neptune Intermediate Jersey Limited and Neptune BidCo US Inc., as further amended from time to time (the “Acquisition”), and make certain other customary changes for a privately-held company to the “Change of Control” provisions in the indentures governing the Notes. Each Supplemental Indenture provides that the Proposed Amendments will not become operative unless and until the Luxembourg Issuer or the US Issuers, as applicable, notify the trustee of the applicable indenture that the Notes under such Indenture, representing at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the respective Notes outstanding under such Indenture, have been accepted for purchase by the Offerors pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Nielsen Holdings plc stock has also gained 0.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLSN stock has inclined by 9.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.64% and gained 35.88% year-on date.

The market cap for NLSN stock reached $10.04 billion, with 359.78 million shares outstanding and 358.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, NLSN reached a trading volume of 2604471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NLSN stock trade performance evaluation

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.28 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.41, while it was recorded at 27.87 for the last single week of trading, and 23.08 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.74. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,844 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC with ownership of 98,190,100, which is approximately 184.154% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,354,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $985.34 million in NLSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $605.84 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 93,968,032 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 105,444,601 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 153,784,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,197,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,483,063 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 17,330,038 shares during the same period.