Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] moved up 3.14: Why It’s Important

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MFG] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.315 during the day while it closed the day at $2.30. The company report on July 3, 2022 that Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces that it filed an annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 1, 2022.

A copy of the Form 20-F annual report can be obtained at https://www.mizuhogroup.com/investors/financial-information/sec/form20f. Holders of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. American Depository Receipts may request a complimentary hard copy of the completed audited financial statements by emailing twenty.f@mizuhofg.co.jp and including:.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MFG stock has inclined by 3.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.55% and lost -9.80% year-on date.

The market cap for MFG stock reached $29.39 billion, with 12.68 billion shares outstanding and 11.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, MFG reached a trading volume of 4890993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFG shares is $2.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.64.

MFG stock trade performance evaluation

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, MFG shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.34 for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 2.50 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. go to 1.80%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $176 million, or 0.40% of MFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFG stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 20,688,502, which is approximately 9.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 14,676,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.76 million in MFG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $13.6 million in MFG stock with ownership of nearly -29.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MFG] by around 24,108,801 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 6,930,049 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 45,358,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,397,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,861,253 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,049,287 shares during the same period.