Market cap of Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM] reaches 1.62B – now what?

Sylvamo Corporation [NYSE: SLVM] slipped around -3.96 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.50 at the close of the session, down -9.79%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Sylvamo Second Quarter Results Show Increased Earnings and Operating Margins, Annual Guidance Raised.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, is releasing second quarter 2022 earnings.

Sylvamo Corporation stock is now 30.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLVM Stock saw the intraday high of $37.47 and lowest of $36.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.00, which means current price is +35.79% above from all time high which was touched on 06/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 598.00K shares, SLVM reached a trading volume of 3585941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLVM shares is $49.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sylvamo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $38 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Sylvamo Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sylvamo Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLVM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SLVM stock performed recently?

Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.87. With this latest performance, SLVM shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.76 for Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.27, while it was recorded at 40.62 for the last single week of trading, and 36.68 for the last 200 days.

Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Sylvamo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.02.

Sylvamo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM]

There are presently around $1,279 million, or 80.30% of SLVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLVM stocks are: ATLAS FRM LLC with ownership of 6,312,454, which is approximately 189.502% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,742,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.59 million in SLVM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $93.5 million in SLVM stock with ownership of nearly 1.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sylvamo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Sylvamo Corporation [NYSE:SLVM] by around 8,627,386 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 2,419,623 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 23,986,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,033,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLVM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,072,334 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 688,648 shares during the same period.