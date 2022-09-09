Market cap of NexImmune Inc. [NEXI] reaches 26.82M – now what?

NexImmune Inc. [NASDAQ: NEXI] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.59 during the day while it closed the day at $1.12. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Selexis and NexImmune Sign Service Agreement to Advance Multiple Immunotherapies Targeting Rare Cancers and Autoimmune Disorders.

Agreement supports the development of molecules targeting acute myeloid leukemia, multiple myeloma, human papilloma virus (HPV) associated tumors, and additional human leukocyte antigens (HLAs) that have the potential to increase immunotherapy options for patients.

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, and NexImmune Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing unique approaches to T cell immunotherapies, announced today that they have signed a service agreement to develop cell lines targeting rare cancers and autoimmune diseases and to advance two HLAs that can be used to expand treatments to more patients. Per the agreement, NexImmune will leverage Selexis’ SUREtechnology Platform™, a suite of cell line development technologies that significantly reduce the time, effort, and costs associated with developing high-performance mammalian cell lines.

NexImmune Inc. stock has also loss -5.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEXI stock has declined by -51.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.30% and lost -75.70% year-on date.

The market cap for NEXI stock reached $26.82 million, with 22.87 million shares outstanding and 16.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, NEXI reached a trading volume of 29349807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NexImmune Inc. [NEXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXI shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for NexImmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for NexImmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on NEXI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexImmune Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

NEXI stock trade performance evaluation

NexImmune Inc. [NEXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, NEXI shares dropped by -5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for NexImmune Inc. [NEXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3396, while it was recorded at 1.1720 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8544 for the last 200 days.

NexImmune Inc. [NEXI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -707.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.48.

NexImmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

NexImmune Inc. [NEXI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 34.60% of NEXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEXI stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 1,326,043, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 1,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 million in NEXI stocks shares; and SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP, currently with $1.04 million in NEXI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NexImmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in NexImmune Inc. [NASDAQ:NEXI] by around 1,003,848 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,296,574 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,020,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,320,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEXI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 742,950 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 774,523 shares during the same period.