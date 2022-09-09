Market cap of LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] reaches 3.49B – now what?

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: LFST] price surged by 25.76 percent to reach at $1.96. The company report on September 8, 2022 that LifeStance Health Appoints Ken Burdick as CEO and Chairman; Founding CEO and Chairman Michael Lester Retires.

Danish Qureshi Named President in Addition to Role as Chief Operating Officer.

LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of in-person and virtual outpatient mental healthcare, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Ken Burdick as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, effective September 7. Burdick succeeds Michael Lester, who has served as the company’s founding Chief Executive Officer and Chairman since 2017 and will be retiring. Lester will continue to serve as a Strategic Advisor to the company.

A sum of 6742207 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 665.68K shares. LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares reached a high of $10.50 and dropped to a low of $7.47 until finishing in the latest session at $9.57.

The one-year LFST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.75. The average equity rating for LFST stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFST shares is $8.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $24 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on LFST stock. On August 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LFST shares from 36 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeStance Health Group Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

LFST Stock Performance Analysis:

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.15. With this latest performance, LFST shares gained by 42.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.93 for LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.60, while it was recorded at 7.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LifeStance Health Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.31.

LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,500 million, or 83.90% of LFST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFST stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 175,284,635, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.50% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 175,284,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in LFST stocks shares; and SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, currently with $437.68 million in LFST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LifeStance Health Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in LifeStance Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ:LFST] by around 11,295,864 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 7,805,342 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 451,101,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 470,202,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFST stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,186,588 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 563,572 shares during the same period.