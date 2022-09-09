Market cap of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] reaches 939.71M – now what?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [NYSE: JELD] loss -1.02% or -0.11 points to close at $10.67 with a heavy trading volume of 3329570 shares. The company report on September 7, 2022 that JELD-WEN Appoints Catherine A. Halligan to Board of Directors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced the appointment of Catherine A. Halligan to its board of directors, effective September 5, 2022. Today’s announcement adds a fourth woman to JELD-WEN’s board of directors and expands it to eight members, seven of whom are independent.

Catherine A. Halligan is now one of four women on JELD-WEN’s board of directors which has expanded to eight members.

It opened the trading session at $10.62, the shares rose to $10.76 and dropped to $10.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JELD points out that the company has recorded -53.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, JELD reached to a volume of 3329570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JELD shares is $16.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JELD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $22 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $17, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on JELD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for JELD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.30. With this latest performance, JELD shares dropped by -19.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JELD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.75 for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 19.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.27. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JELD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. go to 29.30%.

There are presently around $904 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JELD stocks are: TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 13,179,207, which is approximately 12.719% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,050,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.58 million in JELD stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $94.5 million in JELD stock with ownership of nearly 12.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [NYSE:JELD] by around 7,004,925 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 9,265,409 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 68,460,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,731,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JELD stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,309,490 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,599,827 shares during the same period.