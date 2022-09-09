Market cap of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] reaches 726.06M – now what?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] traded at a high on 09/07/22, posting a 4.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.35. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Bionano Genomics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) announced today that company management will participate virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 12-14, 2022. A pre-recorded presentation will be available on the Investor Resources page of the Company’s website on Monday, September 12 at 7:00 am ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3854425 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at 7.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.34%.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $726.06 million, with 285.55 million shares outstanding and 284.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.25M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 3854425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.25, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $194 million, or 28.80% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,021,575, which is approximately 13.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,634,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.74 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.78 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 8.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 13,800,780 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 4,048,530 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 64,579,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,428,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,836,074 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 646,615 shares during the same period.