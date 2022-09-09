Market Analysts see Tenneco Inc. [TEN] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Tenneco Inc. [NYSE: TEN] jumped around 0.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.23 at the close of the session, up 4.17%. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Tenneco Announces Conditional Redemption for 5⅜% Senior Notes due 2024 and 5.0% Senior notes due 2026.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) (“Tenneco”) today announced that it has given notice of its intention to redeem all of its outstanding 5⅜% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and all of its outstanding 5.0% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the “Notes”) on October 7, 2022 (such date, as it may be extended as described below, the “Redemption Date”), subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

The aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2024 Notes is $225,000,000. The redemption price for the 2024 Notes will be equal to 100.896% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from June 15, 2022 (the most recent interest payment date) to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, for a total payment to holders of $1,025.68 per $1,000 principal amount of 2024 Notes (assuming the Redemption Date occurs on October 7, 2022).

Tenneco Inc. stock is now 70.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEN Stock saw the intraday high of $19.355 and lowest of $18.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.50, which means current price is +102.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, TEN reached a trading volume of 2956324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenneco Inc. [TEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEN shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tenneco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenneco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenneco Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

How has TEN stock performed recently?

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, TEN shares gained by 2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.79, while it was recorded at 18.70 for the last single week of trading, and 15.74 for the last 200 days.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenneco Inc. [TEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.74 and a Gross Margin at +9.96. Tenneco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.19.

Tenneco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenneco Inc. go to 51.50%.

Insider trade positions for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

There are presently around $1,334 million, or 83.90% of TEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,683,344, which is approximately 6.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,803,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.59 million in TEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $107.86 million in TEN stock with ownership of nearly 18.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenneco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Tenneco Inc. [NYSE:TEN] by around 14,510,932 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 13,376,810 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 41,478,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,366,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,400,938 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,908,559 shares during the same period.