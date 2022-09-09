Market Analysts see McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gaining to $276. Time to buy?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] price surged by 1.58 percent to reach at $4.03. The company report on September 7, 2022 that McDonald’s Invests in 40 Local Chicago Nonprofit Organizations Dedicated to Supporting Opportunity Youth.

The Chicago Community Impact Grants Program, developed in partnership with The Chicago Community Trust, deepens McDonald’s longstanding commitment to the city it calls home.

McDonald’s Corporation announced today it will invest in 40 Chicago-based nonprofit organizations that are addressing some of the city’s most pressing needs for Opportunity Youth through its Chicago Community Impact Grants Program, developed in partnership with The Chicago Community Trust (the Trust).

A sum of 3457584 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.49M shares. McDonald’s Corporation shares reached a high of $259.82 and dropped to a low of $254.96 until finishing in the latest session at $258.42.

The one-year MCD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.58. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $282.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $292 to $305. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $306 to $298, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MCD stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 285 to 287.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 97.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.14, while it was recorded at 255.21 for the last single week of trading, and 251.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.87. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.49.

McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MCD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 7.17%.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $130,351 million, or 69.80% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,236,469, which is approximately 0.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,880,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.89 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.87 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -5.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,325 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 22,036,160 shares. Additionally, 1,153 investors decreased positions by around 22,329,277 shares, while 378 investors held positions by with 460,049,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,414,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,887,668 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 729,213 shares during the same period.