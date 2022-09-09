Market Analysts see Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ: CGEN] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.04 during the day while it closed the day at $1.02. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Compugen to Participate in Upcoming Fierce Biotech Summit.

YaronTurpaz, Ph.D., SVP and Senior Advisor, Computational Discovery, Compugen to participate in a panel discussion on leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance discovery and accelerate drug development.

Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, announced today, that Yaron Turpaz, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Senior Advisor, Computational Discovery at Compugen will participate in a panel at the Fierce Biotech Summit taking place from 20 to 21 September 2022, in Boston, United States.

Compugen Ltd. stock has also loss -12.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CGEN stock has declined by -45.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.55% and lost -76.28% year-on date.

The market cap for CGEN stock reached $89.12 million, with 86.52 million shares outstanding and 81.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, CGEN reached a trading volume of 4433442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Compugen Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Compugen Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compugen Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.82. With this latest performance, CGEN shares dropped by -29.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.39 for Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5972, while it was recorded at 1.0780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7102 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -584.57 and a Gross Margin at +80.98. Compugen Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -570.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.29.

Compugen Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

There are presently around $39 million, or 38.00% of CGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGEN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,781,621, which is approximately 5.405% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 6,363,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.49 million in CGEN stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $6.49 million in CGEN stock with ownership of nearly -7.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compugen Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ:CGEN] by around 2,177,599 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,854,692 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 30,147,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,179,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGEN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 221,283 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,203,115 shares during the same period.