Market Analysts see Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] closed the trading session at $9.95 on 09/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.59, while the highest price level was $10.19. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Altice USA Appoints Dennis Mathew Chief Executive Officer; Names Dexter Goei Executive Chairman of the Board.

Leadership transition effective October 3, 2022.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Dennis Mathew to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective October 3, 2022. Mr. Mathew assumes the CEO role from Dexter Goei who has been named Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, also effective October 3, 2022. All of Mr. Goei’s direct reports will report to Mr. Mathew on the effective date. Founder and current Chairman of the Board, Patrick Drahi, will remain a Director of the Board.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.50 percent and weekly performance of -0.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, ATUS reached to a volume of 3532842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $15.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Hold rating on ATUS stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ATUS shares from 25 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 12.06 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to -6.40%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,641 million, or 58.50% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 31,366,022, which is approximately 13.832% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,260,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.44 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $183.37 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly -9.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 41,166,804 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 31,214,168 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 193,019,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,400,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,137,560 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 19,022,489 shares during the same period.